You Won’t Believe How Many People Have Voiced Arthur

Watch : Marc Brown Reflects on "Arthur" & His Long-Lasting Impact

Every day when you're walking down the street, do you stop and wonder: How many people voiced Arthur Read?

Well, so do we! The final four episodes of PBS' beloved children show Arthur premiere on Feb. 21. And while we try and garner up the strength to say farewell to our favorite aardvark, we decided to take a walk down memory lane and take a closer look at all of the people who have voiced the character.

Over the course of the past 26 years, a whopping nine people have voiced Arthur—including Michael Yarmush, Justin Bradley, Mark Rendall, Cameron Ansell, Dallas Jokic, Drew Adkins, William Healy, Jacob Ursomarzo and Roman Lutterotti.

Yarmush is considered the O.G. Arthur, as he voiced the aardvark for the first five seasons. Once he hit puberty, Bradley took over for the sixth season, followed by Rendall for seasons seven and eight.

Later on, Ansell voiced seasons nine through 11, Jokic 12 to 15, Adkins 16 and 17, Healy 18 and 19, Ursomarzo 20 and 21, and finally Lutterotti, with seasons 22 through 25.