Chris and Deanna Daughtry Send Message to Supporters 3 Months After Daughter's Death

Watch : "American Idol" Alum Chris Daughtry's Daughter Found Dead At 25

Chris Daughtry and his wife Deanna Daughtry are thankful for the outpouring of support they've received following the death of their eldest daughter, Hannah Price.



"Chris and I would like to thank our family, friends and Daughtry fans for the kind expressions of sympathy over the last few months," a photo shared to Deanna's Instagram on Feb. 17 read. "Although we cannot reach out to you individually, it is our hope that you sense our deep appreciation for your love and support."



"It's challenging to know how to move forward after such loss," she captioned their message. "I honestly just want to hide in my bubble and be alone if I'm not loving on my husband and children but I'm acutely aware that the world doesn't stop for our grief."



Deanna, who welcomed Hannah from a previous relationship, continued, "I would like to close this super long post with a special thank you to our people who really showed up for us. You all are so good at loving and understanding us and accepting us."