Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Shares Powerful Message About Receiving "Awful" Hate Amid Olympic Run

Mikaela Shiffrin wants everyone to ignore their haters.



On Feb. 18, the Team USA skier posted a powerful video to Instagram to everyone who is dealing with the same type of hate that she is currently experiencing after not completing several races at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.



"So, I thought that I should address something," she said in the almost three-minute clip. "My post last night was not actually intended for the haters, it was intended for those people who are getting hate. I truly believe that if you try to address the haters…it really only continues to spread hate and it doesn't fix the problem. The haters are there because they've decided they wanna hate you and you're really not going to do anything to make them stop hating you, so you really might as well not waste your energy on that."



The two-time Olympic gold medalist urged people in her position to save their energy and ignore their haters.