See Hilary Duff React After Being Mistaken for Lindsay Lohan

Watch : Hilary Duff Talks STRUGGLES of Being a Child Star

Hey now! Hey now! This is not what dreams are made of.

On Thursday, Feb. 17, Hilary Duff took to her Instagram Story to share her reaction to a teacher's viral video that asked students to identify early 2000s stars. If they could correctly guess the celebrities, the entire class would win a pizza party. Sounds easy, right?

Apparently not, because when the class was shown an image of Hilary as Lizzie McGuire, the students seemed to draw a blank. In the background, one student could be heard saying that she was part of the 2011 Disney Channel show Jessie, while another shouted, "…Lindsay Lohan?"

Let's just say that the How I Met Your Father actress was less than impressed with their lack of pop culture knowledge, sharing the video and writing, "Man am I happy to not have to be 'good' for kids anymore."

"Although it's Hilary Duff b-tches aka 'Lizzie' live it learn it," she wrote, before adding, "Floral pants are back."