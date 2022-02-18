Ulta Presidents’ Day Deals: Save Up to 50% On 13 Products From Peter Thomas Roth, Mario Badescu & More

This cream reduces the appearance of redness and combats signs of aging in response to pollution, adverse weather, and blue light, according to the brand. If you have a lot of screen time with your phone computer, and TV, then you probably have a fair amount of blue light exposure.

An Ulta shopper shared, "This product keeps my combination with severe bouts of dryness skin under control. I use it once daily and I notice my face feels supple all day. A little product goes a very long way so that makes the price point very acceptable as well. I swear by PTR & this is a new favorite for my daily routine."

Another said, "I have been using this Moisturizer for a couple of months and I absolutely love it! A little bit goes a long way with this product, therefore it lasts me for quite some time. When you look at it, it may seem a bit heavy but you're supposed rub it between your fingers for a little bit and you're going to see it gets very thin and then I apply it to my skin and neck and not only is it light but it leaves my skin so moisturized, I absolutely love it!"