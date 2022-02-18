Shaun White Reveals the One Activity Girlfriend Nina Dobrev Encouraged Him to Do Amid Retirement

Watch : Shaun White Reflects on LAST Olympics & Nina Dobrev Support

Now that Shaun White is done winning gold medals, he has more time to enjoy other things—like going to the Super Bowl.



Just one week after the three-time Olympic gold medalist officially completed his last run, the 35-year-old revealed that it was his girlfriend Nina Dobrev who encouraged him to make a list of things that he wanted to do after his retirement.



"My girlfriend said, ‘If you're retiring, you gotta make this list of things you wanna do,'" he shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on. Feb. 17. "So, I'm putting this list—and pretty close to the top of the list was, ‘Go to a Super Bowl' because it's always during the competitive season. I've never been to one, so I landed, said hi to everyone and then I'm like, ‘I gotta go' and went straight to the Super Bowl."



Shaun said he had a blast at Super Bowl LVI—and as for the proof, he posted a photo of himself to his Instagram Story on the field throwing up the peace sign.