The Most "Extreme" Thing Nikki Bella's Ever Done Is Actually Very Relatable

Watch : "AGT: Extreme" Judges Reveal World Record-Breaking Talent

Consider this your reminder that Nikki Bella is a Total badass.

Ahead of the Feb. 21 premiere of her new reality competition series America's Got Talent: Extreme, the Total Bellas star and WWE veteran reflected on some of her more insane accomplishments during an exclusive chat with E! News.

"The most extreme thing I've ever done, I'd have to say for sure getting in the ring with Ronda Rousey. Who would do that?!" Nikki acknowledged. "And I just think of some of my past matches, working through a broken neck, working through any injury, fighting my sister [Brie Bella]. Definitely everything extreme I've done has been inside that WWE ring."

Welllll….except for that one thing that took place inside a hospital. "Having a baby," she shared, "That, for all moms, is pretty extreme."

Speaking of her son Matteo Chigvintsev, who was on set with his mom during filming for AGT: Extreme, Nikki naturally gushed about the 15-month-old. "The best part about being a mom is just the love," she summed up. "The love that Matteo gives me every day is just beyond unconditional. I have a bad day, he makes it come. I'm just so obsessed with my son and the love he gives me is so amazing."