Why Prince Harry "Doesn't Feel Safe" Bringing His and Meghan Markle's Kids to the U.K.

Prince Harry is having to jump through some real hoops to hop back across the pond.

In a Feb. 18 preliminary hearing over his request for his U.K.-based police security to be reinstated (even at his own financial cost), his lawyer said the California-based royal wants to visit his family but "does not feel safe" doing so.

In September, Harry filed for an official judicial review to challenge a British government decision that denies him the taxpayer-funded protection he lost access to when he and wife Meghan Markle announced their plans to step back from their duties as senior royals. While he did visit the U.K. twice last year, he traveled without Meghan or their kids Archie Harrison, 2, and 8-month-old Lilibet "Lili" Diana.

"This claim is about the fact that the Duke does not feel safe when he is in the U.K. given the security arrangements applied to him in June 2021 and will continue to be applied if he decides to come back," Harry's lawyer, Shaheed Fatima, said in a statement obtained by E! News following the hearing at London's High Court on Friday, Feb. 18. "It goes without saying that he does want to come back to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart. This is and always will be his home."