If You Ever Wished You Could Live at Disneyland, Now You Basically Can

Watch : Planning the Perfect Disneyland Proposal...That May Never Happen

Imagine living at the Happiest Place on Earth.

Well, no need to imagine anymore. Disney is taking their immersive theme parks one step further with Storyliving by Disney, a residential community where Disney lovers will be able to actually live immersed in a Disney-like world. No Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo required!

The company announced on Thursday, Feb. 17, that it will kick off the plan with one residential location in the Coachella Valley, where they will create the "Cotino" community with homes that fans can purchase. hey haven't yet announced how many homes will be available or how much they will cost.

Disney chose the location in Ranch Mirage, Calif., because it was where the man who made our dreams come true through movies and amusement parks—Walt Disney—once owned a home with his family, according to a Disney press release.

The chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, Josh D'Amaro, said in a statement, "As we prepare to enter our second century, we are developing new and exciting ways to bring the magic of Disney to people wherever they are, expanding storytelling to storyliving."