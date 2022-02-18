If You Ever Wished You Could Live at Disneyland, Now You Basically Can

Imagine living at the Happiest Place on Earth.
Well, no need to imagine anymore. Disney is taking their immersive theme parks one step further with Storyliving by Disney, a residential community where Disney lovers will be able to actually live immersed in a Disney-like world. No Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo required!
The company announced on Thursday, Feb. 17, that it will kick off the plan with one residential location in the Coachella Valley, where they will create the "Cotino" community with homes that fans can purchase. hey haven't yet announced how many homes will be available or how much they will cost.
Disney chose the location in Ranch Mirage, Calif., because it was where the man who made our dreams come true through movies and amusement parks—Walt Disney—once owned a home with his family, according to a Disney press release.
The chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, Josh D'Amaro, said in a statement, "As we prepare to enter our second century, we are developing new and exciting ways to bring the magic of Disney to people wherever they are, expanding storytelling to storyliving."
As with any Disney attraction, there will be hints of the world around the community, per the release. Basically, with a little faith and trust, we have little doubt you'll be able to spot Mickey Mouse, Cinderella's mice or maybe even Tinker Bell from time to time.
D'Amaro continued, "We can't wait to welcome residents to these beautiful and unique Disney communities where they can live their lives to the fullest."
While Disney shapes the worlds and creative spirit of the homes, outside developers will focus on building the actual homes.
Programs focused on health, live performances and even cooking classes will give Disney adults the ability to live their own fairytale. Each location will also have a section dedicated to homeowners ages 55 and up where retired folks can live out the curated experience as well.
Obviously, no Disney attraction is complete without its cast members dressed as your favorite Disney characters and immersing everyone in the world of Disney. We're already packing our bags.