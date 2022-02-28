CODA's Troy Kotsur Makes History for Deaf Community at 2022 SAG Awards

Watch : "CODA" Star Troy Kotsur Shares Advice Marlee Matlin Gave Him

Voters in the Screen Actors Guild are making it clear that representation matters.

During the 2022 SAG Awards, all eyes were on the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role category. With stars like Jared Leto, Bradley Cooper and Ben Affleck nominated, it's easy to see why.

But on Feb. 27, the award ultimately went to Troy Kotsur for his performance in CODA. The moment made him the first deaf actor to get an individual SAG Awards win.

"Wow! Wow!" Troy said on stage with help from an interpreter. "Thank you so much to all the members of SAG. I am so proud to be a member. I've been a member since 2001, and so now I feel like I'm finally part of the family."

The actor recalled the years where he slept in his car and in dressing rooms backstage before becoming a SAG actor. Now, he's celebrating the success of CODA, which is short for Child of Deaf Adults and also stars Marlee Matlin, Daniel Durant, Emilia Jones and Amy Forsyth.