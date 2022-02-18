Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze Break Up After Less Than a Year

Watch : Olivia Rodrigo: 5 Things to Know About the Singer

It's red lights and stop signs for Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze's relationship.

The "Drivers License" singer, 18, has parted ways with the 24-year-old music producer after less than a year of dating, a source told People.

The musical couple were first romantically linked in late June, when they were spotted getting cozy at the Space Jam 2 premiere party. An eyewitness at the star-studded affair, which took place at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California, told E! News at the time that Olivia introduced Adam as "her boyfriend" and the duo were "together the entire night."

Though the insider said that Olivia and Adam had "met through industry friends" just a few months prior, they were "definitely dating exclusively and getting serious" at the time of the bash.

"They were really cute together and weren't trying to hide their affection at all," the source dished, adding that the two were even seen "holding hands at one point" during the event.