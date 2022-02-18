Hailey Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo Just Wore This Super Affordable Skirt

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

For the latest in trending skirt silhouettes, less is more. Take it from our style muses Hailey Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo, the mini skirt is back.

Hailey wore her mini skirt with a red top and an oversized leather jacket, the perfect outfit for her Valentine's Day lunch with husband Justin Bieber. Olivia styled her skirt with tights, a crochet sweater, and platform boots, calling it "the London look" on Instagram.

The best part? Both Hailey and Olivia are wearing Edikted's Dasha Micro Skirt, and you can get one too for just $24! Other celebrities who have worn styles from Edikted include Megan Fox, Charli D'Amelio, Kristen Stewart, Alex Cooper, and Tinx. Scroll below to get this skirt before it sells out!