Watch : Tinder Swindler, Swaggy to Sobbing

From Swindler to reality star?

A source tells E! News that the alleged Tinder Swindler, Simon Leviev, is working on a dating show after being banned from the dating app Tinder.

While details on what the dating show will entail are not yet known, E! News can also confirm that Simon has signed with manager Gina Rodriguez, who has served as an executive producer on Mama June: From Hot to Not.

Just hours ago, Gina's verified Instagram account reposted a TMZ video on her Story, teasing Simon's plans to "sell" his cameos for "$300," "write a book," "star in a dating show" and "host a dating podcast."

Simon's move to work on his own show comes after the groundbreaking Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler was released on Feb. 2. In the explosive film, Cecilie Schrøder Fjellhøy and Pernilla Sjoholm accused Simon of taking thousands of dollars from them after first meeting on a dating app. (He has not been charged with any crimes connected to his alleged relationship with Cecilie or Pernilla.)

In the documentary, women accused Simon of posing as the son of an Israeli diamond magnate named Levi Leviev. After taking his alleged victims on lavish dates, he would then allegedly paint a picture of the dangers he was facing in the diamond industry from enemies. According to her accusations in the film, Simon asked Cecilie to open up a credit card in his name for him to use for his safety.