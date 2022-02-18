Khloe Kardashian Proves Daughter True Thompson Already Loves the Camera

True Thompson gives her mom Khloe Kardashian a run for her money, showing that Khloe isn't the only one in the Kardashian family who knows how to serve looks for the camera.

Watch: Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson Twin in Adorable Dior Outfits

True Thompson is making sure she made the shot. 

Leaning in against momma Khloe Kardashian's face, True proved she is just as in love with the camera as the rest of the family in Khloe's latest Instagram post on Thursday, Feb. 17. 

The post, captioned "My forever," shows Khloe's 3-year-old daughter pushing her forehead against her mom's cheek. While the 37-year-old star purses her lips for the camera, True offers a subtle smirk while resting her hand on Khloe's shoulder. 

In another picture, True poses next to Khloe with her chin rested in her hand, fingers pushing up the side of her mouth into an adorable side smile. The two ladies were dressed in pink to give the internet another reason to show some love for their charming poses. 

In the comment section, Khloe's close friend Malika Haqq shared the love for True's camera ready instincts, commenting, "Doesn't get much better." 

Allow Chicago West and True Thompson's Sweet Run In to Melt Your Heart

The mother-daughter duo also spent Valentine's Day together, with Khloe sharing photos of their lovely celebration, including big heart-shaped balloons and frosted cupcakes with toppers that read #TrueLove.

Leading up to their holiday celebration, True sported and Valentine's Day-themed outfit on Khloe's Instagram. Dressed in a cream-colored knit sweater and a pink sequence skirt with a bedazzled pink donut by her side, True continues to follow in her mother's footsteps in her fashion-forward looks.  

Instagram

True, who is also the daughter of Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson, recently showed off her fashionista side in January dressed in a multicolored, printed Dolce & Gabbana dress while holding a black leather jacket in her hand. 

 For more of True's cutest looks, keep scrolling... 

Instagram
Camera Ready

True leaned into her mother Khloe's shot, proving she's ready for the camera.

Instagram
Khloe's "Forever"

"My forever," Khloe captioned a post in February 2022 showing off True's posing skills. 

khloekardashian / Instagram
Model Behavior

True channeled her inner supermodel when her mom asked her to "strike a pose" in December 2021.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Tiny Dancer

"I'm an island girl," the toddler cooed as she showed off her hula dance moves in the Instagram Stories video.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Purr-fect

True and Khloe cuddled with a feline friend.

Instagram
True-ly Adorable

True took a trip to visit aunt Kylie Jenner's makeup empire HQ for Kylie Cosmetics in September 2021. 

Instagram
Welcome Party

"Welcome to @kyliecosmetics," Khloe captioned a series of sweet pics featuring True in front of the Kylie Cosmetics logo in September.

Instagram
Kissy Face

True posed in front of the Kylie Cosmetics signature lips. Fitting that Khloe added a kissy face to the caption! 

Instagram
Family Business

True showed off her model moves like aunt Kendall Jenner while supporting Kylie's brand. True is ready to follow in the Kardashian-Jenner mogul footsteps!

Instagram
Purple Princess

True adorably showed off her long legs in a purple tulle skirt and matching cropped tank top on Sept. 17. 

Instagram
"Happy" Girl

True is a fan of Pharrell thanks to Khloe's cute musical caption, "Because we're happy!!!!" on Aug. 17. 

Instagram
Moana Moment

"My Moana," Khloe captioned a series of pics featuring True on the beach in August 2021. 

Instagram
Cattitude

Soon-to-be supermodel True flashed her adorable signature smile in Aug. 2021. 

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

True posed against a large rock at the beach in Aug. 2021. 

Instagram
Cat Suit

True wore a leopard print swimsuit with a cartoon cat's face on it while hanging out in a cave on the beach in Aug. 2021.

Instagram
Shopping Queen

True smiles as she playfully jumps up and down at The Grove on Aug. 4. 

Instagram
Sunny Days Ahead

Khloe briefly captures True before she takes off back towards the house in a fun Instagram Story video on Aug. 3. True is glowing with heart-shaped shades and a matching pink swimsuit. 

Instagram
Model Daughter

Khloe shared a trio of adorable photos featuring daughter True showing off her model good looks on July 20. "Get ready to pass the crown," Khloe captioned, tagging supermodel sister Kendall. 

Instagram
Tropical Toddler

Three-year-old True is a budding supermodel in cute pics from July 20. Even mom Khloe says "check mate" to aunt Kendall!

Instagram
Strike a Pose

True poses with her hands on her hips and a pointed toe in a very on-trend palm leaf print swimsuit on July 20.

Instagram
Swim Cutie

"The queen of swim lessons," Khloe captioned a series of Instagram videos in May 2021.

Instagram
Splish Splash

True towels off after a swim lesson in May 2021.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Easter Baby

Khloe wrote alongside this Easter photo of True, "Lovey is the most amazing grandmother to our babies!!! She spoils us all rotten!! Mommy you really are the most magical and incredible person!! Thank you for all that you do for us!! Thank you for making every moment so special. Look at these Easter baskets?! Wow!!!!! Such a blessing, we love you @krisjenner"

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Khloe's Baby Bunny

The Good American mogul captioned this Easter 2021 photo, "My baby bunny."

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
A Smooch for True

Khloe planted a kiss on daughter True on Easter.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Bunk Buddies

Alongside this sleepover pic of True and cousin Chicago, Khloe noted, "Happy Easter!!!"

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Cousin Makeover

Chicago West helps True with her lipstick in March 2021.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Happy Birthday, Dad

Khloe and True celebrate Tristan's 30th birthday on March 13, 2021.

Instagram
Royalty

It's True's world, and we're just living in it. 

Instagram
Princess True

Khloe shared a video of True dressed in an adorable pink and purple princess gown.

photos
View More Photos From True Thompson's Cutest Photos
