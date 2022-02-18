Khloe Kardashian Proves Daughter True Thompson Already Loves the Camera

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson Twin in Adorable Dior Outfits

True Thompson is making sure she made the shot.

Leaning in against momma Khloe Kardashian's face, True proved she is just as in love with the camera as the rest of the family in Khloe's latest Instagram post on Thursday, Feb. 17.

The post, captioned "My forever," shows Khloe's 3-year-old daughter pushing her forehead against her mom's cheek. While the 37-year-old star purses her lips for the camera, True offers a subtle smirk while resting her hand on Khloe's shoulder.

In another picture, True poses next to Khloe with her chin rested in her hand, fingers pushing up the side of her mouth into an adorable side smile. The two ladies were dressed in pink to give the internet another reason to show some love for their charming poses.

In the comment section, Khloe's close friend Malika Haqq shared the love for True's camera ready instincts, commenting, "Doesn't get much better."