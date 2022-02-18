How the Gilmore Girls Cast Is Taking Over The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Grab a cup of coffee from Luke's Diner and settle in. See which Gilmore Girls alums have made their way over to Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel!

Watch: Why "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Cast Was Surprised By SAG Win

It's official—the Upper East Side is basically turning into Stars Hollow. 

Season four of Gilmore Girls The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has finally arrived on Prime Video, and with it comes a whole lot of familiar faces. This season, which stars Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Zegen and Marin Hinkle, "it's 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge (Brosnahan) finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her," according to the series description.

The Emmy Award-winning series is created by Amy Sherman-Palladino—the same creator behind Gilmore Girls. And while Borstein—who portrayed Drella on the comedy drama in the early aughts—stars as the no-nonsense manager Susie Myerson on Mrs. Maisel, she isn't the only actor on the series that has walked the streets of Stars Hollow.

And this season, Gilmore Girls alums Milo Ventimiglia and Kelly Bishop are guest starring on the show. 

"There is a Milo effect when you have Milo on the set," Sherman-Palladino told Variety on its Awards Circuit Podcast. "Everything just seems a little more livelier and more colorful and everyone seems a little happier and birds will help you get dressed in the morning and he's just a lovely, darling guy, and we just enjoy having him around. And Kelly is my girl."

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel might as well just build a Luke's Diner on set!

Scroll below to see every Gilmore Girls character that has made an appearance on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Amy Sherman-Palladino

Amy Sheman Palladino is the creator of both Gilmore Girls as well as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Alex Borstein

Before Alex Borstein starred as the no-nonsense manager we all know and love on Mrs. Maisel, she played Drella, the rude harpist hired at the Independence Inn in season one of Gilmore Girls. She also played Miss Celine on seasons three and five.

Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock
Kelly Bishop

Kelly Bishop, who portrayed Lorelei Gilmore's mother Emily, reunited with Sherman-Palladino for season four of Mrs. Maisel as a guest star.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Milo Ventimiglia

Milo, who played Rory's boyfriend Jess on Gilmore Girls, serves as a "brief" guest star in season four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

"I'd say it's a brief memorable moment," and that it's "possibly to be repeated," he teased to TVLine about his role on the show. 

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Amazon/Shutterstock
Liza Weil

Liza Weil—who played Paris Geller, Rory's brutally honest and well, sometimes rude best friend—delighted fans when she starred as bassist Carole Keen in season three of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Brian Tarantina

Tarantina starred as both Bootsy, the Stars Hollow newsstand owner in Gilmore Girls, as well as Jackie, the emcee at the Gaslight in Mrs. Maisel.

Amy Graves/Getty Images
Chris Eigeman

Eigemen starred as Lorelai's boyfriend and Richard Gilmore's business partner during the fourth season of Gilmore Girls. He later appeared as Gabe in the season four episode titled, "How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?" in Mrs. Maisel.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Emily Bergl

In season two of Gilmore Girls, Bergl starred as Francie Jarvis, Rory's classmate at Chilton Prep. Years later, she portrayed Tessie, Suzie's sister in the second season of Mrs. Maisel.

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Amazon/Shutterstock
Jane Lynch

Lynch had a small role in an episode of Gilmore Girls where she portrayed a nurse working at the hospital that Richard Gilmore (Edward Herrmann) was in. She then went on to play Sophie Lennon, a wealthy comedian that is at first friendly with Midge, but later becomes competitive with her.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season four is available to stream on Prime Video.

