Kody Brown Reveals What Went Wrong in Christine Romance During Shocking Sister Wives Sit-Down

Watch : "Sister Wives": Kody Brown Addresses Intimacy Problems

There are two sides to every story.

In this sneak peek of the second part of the Sister Wives One-on-One special, which airs Feb. 20 on TLC, Kody Brown shares his perspective on what caused the dissolution of his relationship with ex Christine. After admitting that he had never seen Christine's version of events until recently, Kody blames his resistance to work on their intimacy on breakup rumors fueled by his ex.

"My perspective of that experience was she came to me and she said, 'Hey, we did this work on the house. Wasn't that for our intimacy?'" he explains in the compelling clip above. "And I went, 'No, it was just stuff we needed to do.' And she goes, 'Well, are we going to be intimate again?'"

Per Kody, just because he didn't give a definitive answer, that doesn't mean he wasn't planning to be intimate with Christine again.