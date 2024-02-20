How Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Found Love, From Just Friends to Parents of 2 Sons

Watch : Rihanna Has "Fingers Crossed" For Baby Girl With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna was never in a rush to settle down.

She wasn't too busy to date or have fun, but the "Diamonds" singer always had a full plate, whether she was recording eight platinum-selling albums, winning awards, touring, being a style icon, designing clothes or launching her instantly revered Fenty Beauty brand.

None of that has changed. Rihanna, who's turning 36 on Feb. 20, is still as in demand as ever—but after going 'round and around with guys who weren't her Mr. Right, she wants A$AP Rocky to stay.

The couple welcomed son RZA Athelston on May 13, 2022, and his brother Riot Rose arrived Aug. 1, less than six months after co-headlining the Super Bowl halftime show with his mom.

"Listen, I'm down for whatever," Rihanna told British Vogue ahead of her bump reveal last year. "My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I'm here."

Though, as she told E! News in December, she does have her "fingers crossed" for a girl, basically confirming that she and A$AP Rocky aren't done growing their family.

Meanwhile, her literally lofty Super Bowl performance pulled double duty as a pregnancy announcement as she strategically camouflaged and then accented her bump in a Loewe jumpsuit, bra plate and custom Alaïa coat.

Having proclaimed himself "more excited than anybody else" to see RiRi perform live for the first time in five years, A$AP was right there cheering along with the rest of the crowd, recording the moment for posterity with his phone.