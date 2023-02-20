Inside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Road to Parenthood, From Just Friends to Growing Family

Watch : Rihanna & A$AP Rocky's Baby Boy Makes Debut In British Vogue

Rihanna was never in a rush to settle down.

She wasn't too busy to date or have fun, but the 35-year-old always had a full plate, whether she was recording eight platinum-selling albums, winning awards, touring, being a style icon, designing clothes or launching her instantly revered Fenty Beauty brand.

None of that has changed, Rihanna is still as in demand as ever—and a first-time Oscar nominee, Best Original Song for "Lift Me Up" off the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. But after going 'round and around with guys who weren't her Mr. Right, she wants A$AP Rocky to stay.

The couple welcomed a baby boy on May 13, 2022, and are expecting their second child together, Rihanna having told British Vogue pre-reveal about one day expanding her family, "Listen, I'm down for whatever. My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I'm here."

Her literally lofty Super Bowl halftime show performance on Feb. 12 pulled double duty as a pregnancy announcement as she strategically camouflaged and then accented her bump in a Loewe jumpsuit, bra plate and custom Alaïa coat.

Having proclaimed himself "more excited than anybody else" to see the "Diamonds singer" perform live for the first time in five years, A$AP was right there cheering along with the rest of the crowd, recording the moment for posterity with his phone.