Kanye "Ye" West Files Official Response After Kim Kardashian Requests to Be Legally Single

Watch : How Kim Kardashian REALLY Feels About Kanye's Public Pleas

Kanye "Ye" West is making legal moves in his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the 44-year-old rapper has filed an opposition to his estranged wife's request for bifurcation, in which she asks the court to declare her legally single as she continues to work on a divorce settlement. In the documents, a lawyer for Ye states that "Kim's motion should be denied without prejudice so that Kim can refile it with the mandatory corrections and requested conditions set forth in the proposed judgment. Alternatively, a hearing regarding these additional conditions should be set."

E! News has reached out to Kim's legal team and has not heard back.

The legal development comes nearly year after Kim, 41, first filed for divorce. In documents submitted on Feb. 19, 2021, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split and requested joint legal and physical custody of her four children with Ye: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.