What the Heck Is Slugging? Here's Everything You Need to Know About The Viral K-Beauty Skincare Trend

If you've been on TikTok searching for new beauty products or hacks to try, chances are you've come across the term slugging. Although it's nothing new, it's gained popularity in recent weeks for being a hack to keep dry winter skin moisturized. But what exactly is slugging and is it something you should add to your skincare routine? We talked to a couple of dermatologists to get their take on the viral skincare trend and the products you need to try it.

"Slugging refers to a skincare step that consists of applying a petroleum-based moisturizer or emollient like Vaseline or Aquaphor to the face as the last step in your nighttime skincare routine," cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Michele Green, MD, told E! News. "The goal of slugging is to seal in moisture and skincare products, like serums, overnight. Unlike lotions, which absorb right into the skin to deliver hydrating benefits, petrolatum was made to prevent water loss by acting as a barrier."

Here are some answers to questions you may have about the skincare trend that everyone's talking about.