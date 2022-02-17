Petite Style Guide: The Brands E! Shopping Editors Swear By

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you are 5'4 and under, you know all too well the struggle of finding pants and tops that don't need altering. There are few things worse than trying on a pair of really cute leggings or jeans and then tripping over several inches of extra material in the process. While tailoring is a great way to make sure clothes fit your petite frame, it can be costly. However, in recent years, retailers have made tremendous strides in making petite-friendly styles accessible to consumers, and for that, we are so thankful.
Given a handful of E! staff members have smaller frames (but big personalities), we rounded up 20 brands that we can always count on for well-fitted and stylish looks.
Below, our guide for petite clothes from brands like ASOS, Anthropologie, Madewell, Athleta and more!
Abercrombie & Fitch
Whether it's at the mall or online, jean shopping is one of our least favorite activities. That is until we rediscovered the magic of Abercrombie & Fitch's denim and pants. Not only do their bottoms come in extra short and short lengths, but most of the styles are available in sizes 23-37!
Lululemon
Bike shorts can be tricky for those with smaller frames! Thankfully, Lululemon offers 4" and 6" inseams that will allow you to workout in comfort and style.
Anthropologie
Anthropologie has one of the best selections of petite clothing we've ever shopped! They offer tons of on-trend pants, shirts, dresses, two-piece sets and other silhouettes catered to shorter individuals.
ASOS
Our team also loves ASOS' petite section. Most of the styles are not only super affordable, but you don't have to sacrifice comfort to look and feel cute. How chic is this oversized blazer?
Everlane
Whether you're searching for basics that you can wear on repeat or statement pieces, look no further than Everlane.
Cosabella
Some people don't realize that shopping for bras can be a struggle for shorter individuals. But fear not, Cosabella has a wide variety of lingerie that caters to petite frames. We love this bralette that comes in over a dozen colors!
Banana Republic
Banana Republic offers petite sizes XXS-L, which is a godsend if you're looking for office, vacation or everyday looks. We are adding this pink dress to our cart right now!
Paige Denim
One editor swears by Paige's raw hem jeans. They're ideal for petite individuals who want to feel confident AF!
MM.LaFleur
If you're going back to the office or are creating a capsule wardrobe for spring, we suggest taking a look at MM.LaFleur's site. In every product description, they list what body type works best with that particular style, so you can easily identify whether it's petite-friendly.
Spanx
One of the longest shopping journeys we've ever been on as a shorter person was our hunt for flattering faux leather leggings. Thankfully, we found the perfect pair at Spanx. Like the rest of Spanx's pants, these top-rated leggings are available in regular, petite and tall sizes.
Madewell
A few E! staff members can't get enough of Madewell's petite-friendly denim. The fashion retailer has a seemingly endless selection of cuts, washes and fits to cater to several body types.
Topshop
Topshop has been coming in clutch for us shorter gals for years! Thanks to their petites selection, we have never had to alter any of our purchases. We currently have this sweater in our cart.
Athleta
Athleta takes the guessing out of activewear shopping. The fitness retailer has a whole section made for petite shoppers. Whether you need leggings or a colorful sweatshirt for your runs or yoga classes, Athleta has it all.
Universal Standard
We love Universal Standard's commitment to serving a wide range of body types. They have great basics that you'll wear season after season. Recently, they came out with Mystery Boxes, which start at $68 and are valued up to $851 for sizes 00 to 40!
Who What Wear Collection
We despise having to return online orders, which is why we love shopping the Who What Wear Collection. Not only are the clothes sophisticated and on-trend, but each style is individually measured, so you know how it will fit before it arrives at your doorstep! We've been wearing this collared bodysuit on repeat because it's so comfortable and flattering.
L'Agence Denim
While we will admit they are a bit of a splurge, we have worn L'Agence's Margot Coated Jeans to death. They flatter our 5'2 frame like no other and make our legs look lean, which is rare.
White House Black Market
White House Black Market has an entire section filled with a variety of classic and contemporary styles for petite women! We have our eye on this sleeveless mock neck pullover for spring.
Reformation
We love Reformation so much that we would alter any of their clothing just so we can wear it. But thankfully, the eco-conscious brand offers petite sizing!
J.Crew
We can always count on J.Crew for any and all of our style needs thanks to their petite size options. Flattering cotton poplin shirts can be hard to find if you're on the shorter side, but this one from J.Crew fits just right.
