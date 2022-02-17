Petite Style Guide: The Brands E! Shopping Editors Swear By

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you are 5'4 and under, you know all too well the struggle of finding pants and tops that don't need altering. There are few things worse than trying on a pair of really cute leggings or jeans and then tripping over several inches of extra material in the process. While tailoring is a great way to make sure clothes fit your petite frame, it can be costly. However, in recent years, retailers have made tremendous strides in making petite-friendly styles accessible to consumers, and for that, we are so thankful.

Given a handful of E! staff members have smaller frames (but big personalities), we rounded up 20 brands that we can always count on for well-fitted and stylish looks.

Below, our guide for petite clothes from brands like ASOS, Anthropologie, Madewell, Athleta and more!