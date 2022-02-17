Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Cast Teases Diverse and Inclusive Disney+ Reboot

Watch : "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" Cast Dishes on Revival

The Proud Family is back and in addition to being Louder and Prouder, it's better than ever.

Kyla Pratt, Jo Marie Payton, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker and more of the original stars spoke to E! News about the return of the beloved series, saying that they cannot believe they've been given this opportunity after 15 years. "Who does that?!" Paula marveled, with her onscreen husband Tommy adding, "Gilligan's Island didn't even do that!"

And while The Proud Family reboot is the same show fans loved, Jo Marie said that it's better because it reflects the "reality of what is happening today," adding, "We have mixed families, all different everything."

She also teased the introduction of new characters, including Keke Palmer's Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, but called out one celebrity that she's especially jazzed about: Billy Porter.

"I have a thing in my heart for Billy Porter," she declared. "He's such a talented individual! He just does everything, so I'm excited to meet him in person."