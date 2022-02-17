Meet Joe Goldberg's You Season 4 Nemesis

Watch : Penn Badgley & Cardi B Are the Celebrity Friends We Needed

This is the season four news oui have been waiting for.

On Feb. 17, E! News confirmed that Lukas Gage will be joining the cast of Netflix's You as a series regular for season four of the drama—which is set in Paris and stars Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, and previously starred Victoria Pedretti, Ambyr Childers, Elizabeth Lail and James Scully.

Gage will star as Adam, "an ex-pat American, the youngest son of a wealthy East-Coast magnate," according to Deadline, who was first to break the news.

As a businessman that will do anything to prove himself, "he's famous for spectacularly failing to meet the standards of his successful, venerable family. An entrepreneur and a gambler, Adam is a warm and funny party host and fast friend. But underneath, Adam is hiding a trove of secrets and papering over problems with heavy self-medication," the description continues. "Does he love his wealthy, titled girlfriend, or is he using her? There's no doubt he's manipulating his friends," but how far will he go?

And as someone that takes big risky swings, the real question is: Will he be a threat to Joe, see through him and potentially reveal who he truly is like Peach (Shay Mitchell) and Forty (James Scully)?