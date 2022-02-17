Prepare to Be All Shook Up By Austin Butler's Elvis Transformation

Watch : Austin Butler on Playing Elvis: "Truly the Privilege of a Lifetime"

Wise men say only fools rush in, but we can't help falling in love with the new Elvis trailer.

The upcoming Elvis Presley biopic dropped its first official trailer on Thursday, Feb. 17 and highlighted Austin Butler's stunning transformation into the iconic King of Rock and Roll—hip thrusts, southern accent, mutton chops and all.

But he's not just putting on a show—that really is Butler singing "Suspicious Minds," "Heartbreak Hotel," "Jailhouse Rock" and "Unchained Melody" in the trailer.

"When I began the process, I set out to get my voice to be identical. That instills fear. So that got the fire burning," Butler said at a virtual press conference for the film, per The Hollywood Reporter. "For a year before we started shooting, I was doing voice coaching."

Creator Baz Luhrmann explained that the film features Butler's voice as a young Elvis and a blend of his and Presley's voices for his older iteration. You can watch Butler's performance in full here.