Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Jessica Biel and Austin Butler look unrecognizable in their latest roles, while three celebrities decided to try out the bob trend.

By Tierney Bricker Feb 20, 2022 11:00 AMTags
Life/StyleHairCelebritiesFeaturesTransformation
Watch: Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler Romance Rumors True? See Pics!

These transformations might make you stop short.

Several stars decided to go for the chop and try out the bob hairstyle this week, including Nicole Scherzinger and Hilaria Baldwin, while Kelly Rowland took it one step further, debuting a bixie cut at the Super Bowl. Plus, G-Eazy also showed off a major change, revealing on social media that he had shaved his head.

Elsewhere, true crime fans got their first look at Jessica Biel in character as an ax murderer on the set of her upcoming Hulu miniseries and the first trailer for Elvis had the Internet shaking, rattling and rolling over Austin Butler's jawdropping metamorphosis into the king of rock 'n' roll. 

photos
TV's Most Killer True Crime Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Instagram
Hilaria Baldwin

This mama is feeling her shorter 'do. 

Baldwin took to Instagram on Feb. 11 to show off her new bob haircut, doing a twirl in a video while wearing a lace black bra.

"Finished the chop ✂️ @jaredmriccardi … ladies get your mantra on," the 38-year-old wife of Alec Baldwin captured the post. "'I am sexy, I'm fearless, I'm divine. I'm unbeatable, I'm creative … I am feminine, I am masculine … Hear no evil, speak no evil. I am not the one to cross.'" 

Baldwin continued, "They can talk that s— about you. Long as you know that it's false. I am earthly, I am heaven. I am what I like to be. When I ask for what I want, somehow it finds me. Somehow it finds me. I am anything I want'... Love you all." 

Instagram
Nicole Scherzinger

Someone loosened up her scissors.

The 43-year-old singer revealed she had chopped her hair in favor of a chic chin-length bob in an Instagram video. "She ready," The Masked Singer judge captioned the Feb. 13 post, which was set to The Pussycat Dolls' hit song "Don't Cha."

Scherzinger's stylist Dimitris Giannetos also shared the clip to his feed, writing, "NOT her first bob looking so fire." 

Instagram/Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland

Another star, another short 'do debut.

The Destiny's Child singer revealed her bixie cut on Instagram on Feb. 14, posting several photos from the Super Bowl. What is a bixie cut, you may be asking? Think a cross between a bob and a pixie, with the 41-year-old's curly hair framing her face.

Instagram/G-Eazy
G-Eazy

So long, blonde!

After dyeing his hair platinum just last month, G-Eazy didn't need to use any words when he posted a selfie revealing he had shaved his head, simply using the scissors emoji to caption the Feb. 15 post. But some of his famous friends had more to say about the 32-year-old musician's buzzcut. "I like it," Macklemore commented, while the rapper Phora wrote, "new chapters" alongside two fire and prayer hands emojis.

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures
Austin Butler

He ain't nothing but a hound dog.

Fans couldn't help falling in love with Butler in hip-swiveling action as Elvis Presley when the trailer for Baz Luhrmann's Elvis dropped on Feb. 17.

Sporting dark hair and many of Presley's signature suits, the 30-year-old completely transforms into the king of rock 'n' roll in the biographic musical, set to be released on June 24. Not only does The Carrie Diaries actor look the part, but he also sounds it as he is actually singing all of Presley's iconic tunes.

"When I began the process, I set out to get my voice to be identical," Butler told The Hollywood Reporter. "That instills fear. So that got the fire burning. For a year before we started shooting, I was doing voice coaching."

Backgrid
Jessica Biel

Look, another true crime TV transformation to talk about.

Biel looked unrecognizable when she was photographed on the set of the upcoming Hulu miniseries Candy, sporting a short feathered hairstyle and large square eyeglasses. The 39-year-old actress is playing convicted killer Candy Montgomery in the drama based on the infamous 1980 ax murder case in Texas. Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey will co-star as Betty, Candy's ill-fated friend from church.

Elisabeth Moss was initially set to star in the project, but had to drop out due to a scheduling conflict. Elizabeth Olsen is also slated to play Montgomery in a series for HBO Max.

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Has a "Girls Day" with True Thompson and Chicago West

2

Actress Lindsey Pearlman Dead at 43 After Going Missing

3

Chrissy Teigen Resumes IVF Journey After Pregnancy Loss

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Has a "Girls Day" with True Thompson and Chicago West

2

Actress Lindsey Pearlman Dead at 43 After Going Missing

3

Chrissy Teigen Resumes IVF Journey After Pregnancy Loss

4

Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Are Barbie & Ken for Her 18th B-Day

5

Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out Amid Rumor He Banned Brittany From Games