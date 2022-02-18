Go Further With Kia

Our early twenties and thirties are all about movement. We go from learning and studying, to working and earning, and being able to pay our own way and help others out, too. We move from familiar family homes to new homes – alone, with friends or even a partner. We leave behind all-night long parties … and more often choose early nights to be fresh for important meetings. We move from being pedestrians and using public transport, to owning our own car, giving us the time, space and freedom to move.

A new Kia empowers us to go further. With Kia's range of entry-level vehicles, accessible mobility is now within more people's grasp.

The Kia line-up kicks off with the Picanto city hatch, which boasts style aplenty, safety features and connectivity beyond what's expected at its price point. Value for money is at the forefront but that doesn't mean you're compromising on quality or cool factor. Don't be too surprised when your Picanto grabs attention wherever you go… 

Next up in the Kia range is the recently launched Pegas, which flips the small sedan segment on its head and gives first-time family buyers a compelling reason to sign on the dotted line. Its cave-like boot, roomy interior and advanced features mean you, your partner and your sprouts are in safe hands.

The final player in this chic trio is designed to outrun expectations. Kia's facelifted Rio hatchback has been lauded for its distinctive styling, underscored by a sporty vibe and a premium cabin. It's 1.2- and 1.4-litre engines offer punchy performance without putting your wallet under strain at the pumps, while an automatic transmission soothes the stresses of daily traffic. It's the perfect car for fashion-forward people.

Visit www.kia.co.za to feel inspired by Kia's latest range of class-leading vehicles.

