Kim Kardashian's Birthday Tribute to Paris Hilton Is So 2000s

By Brett Malec Feb 17, 2022 7:21 PMTags
Kim KardashianParis HiltonBirthdaysKardashian NewsShowsNostalgiaNBCUParis in Love
NEW TUESDAYS 10 PM
Watch: Why Paris Hilton Hasn't Opened Kim Kardashian's Wedding Gift

Now that's hot.

Kim Kardashian served up early '00s vibes with her adorable birthday tribute to longtime pal Paris Hilton. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram on Feb. 17 to shout out the Paris in Love star, who is turning 41.

"Happy birthday @parishilton xo," Kim wrote in her Stories along with two photos from their 2020 SKIMs Velour Collection photo shoot. The images show the duo modeling modern versions of their classic 2000s velour tracksuits, which were part of Kim's clothing line a few years back.

Kim and Paris completed their looks with retro oversized sunglasses, giant metallic Louis Vuitton purses and even an old school Sidekick phone.

"Loves it @KimKardashian," Paris replied via IG.

Even decades later, these fashionable friends prove their bond is for life.

Kim also shared several precious pics from a past Kardashian family Christmas party, which show her and Paris laughing, hugging and playing in the snow together.

photos
Inside Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Wedding

Meanwhile, Paris is enjoying warmer climes—sharing videos of herself and husband of three months Carter Reum aboard a mega-yacht decorated with balloons.

Instagram/@KimKardashian/SKIMS

Trending Stories

1

Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila Responds to Lawsuit Filed By Competitor

2

Candace Cameron Bure Says There Are "Questions" Amid Bob Saget Lawsuit

3

Jake Gyllenhaal Breaks His Silence on Taylor Swift's "All Too Well"

Only the best for this birthday girl.

Relive Paris and Kim's friendship over the years by scrolling through the photo gallery below!

Don't miss a new Paris in Love Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on E!.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO LA
Say Cheese

The ladies posed together at the 2006 season premiere of Entourage

Chris Polk/FilmMagic for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli
Dancing Queens

The stars hit the dance floor at a launch event for the T-Mobile Sidekick 3 back in June 2006. 

Barry King/WireImage
Cocktail Chic

In June 2006, the stars stepped out at a Dom Pérignon event, dressed to impress in cocktail dresses. 

SGranitz/WireImage
Dressed to Impress

The famous friends stepped out together at a Prada event in July 2006.  

J. Vespa/WireImage
Paris' Musical Debut

In celebration of Hilton's debut studio album, Paris, her famous friend showed up to support in August 2006. 

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Red Carpet Ready

The ladies shared a smile at an Us Weekly event in September 2006. 

EyesWideOpen/WireImage
Dressing Up in Germany

The stars changed up their wardrobes while in Munich during Oktoberfest in September 2006. 

John Stanton/WireImage
Stylish in Sunglasses

Rocking matching looks, Paris and Kim hung out together in Sydney. 

PhotoNews International Inc./Getty Images
Silver and Gold

Some friends wear friendship bracelets, but Kim and Paris carried coordinating Louis Vuitton bags. 

PhotoNews International Inc./Getty Images
Hello 2007!

The stars rang in New Year's Day together in Sydney, Australia. 

Chris Wolf/FilmMagic
Ladies Night

The two were spotted out and about in Los Angeles in January 2007. 

Courtesy of @johnandjoseph
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town

The stars celebrated Christmas together in 2016 at the holiday soirée hosted by the Kardashians. 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Merry Christmas!

Paris was among the star-studded guests at the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party once again in 2018, held at Kim's house that year. 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Birthday Girl

The reality star helped Hilton celebrate her 38th birthday at a belated party in March 2019. 

Instagram / Nicole Williams
Baby on the Way

The friends snapped a selfie at Kim's baby shower for her second son in 2019. 

Watch a new episode of Paris in Love Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila Responds to Lawsuit Filed By Competitor

2

Candace Cameron Bure Says There Are "Questions" Amid Bob Saget Lawsuit

3

Jake Gyllenhaal Breaks His Silence on Taylor Swift's "All Too Well"

4

Julia Fox Is a Gem for Her Response to That Viral TikTok Trend

5

Why John Mayer Calls Himself "America's Ex-Boyfriend"