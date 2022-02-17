Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila Company Responds to Lawsuit Filed By Competitor Tequila 512

Watch : Inside Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's New Year's Getaway

Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila company isn't exactly raising a glass to this news.

On Wednesday, Feb. 16, Tequila 512 filed a lawsuit against its competitor for trademark infringement, false designation of origin and unfair competition.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Tequila 512 alleges 818 Tequila "simply and blatantly copied the branding" of its beverage. Attorneys point to the use of a three-digit area code in the name of Jenner's brand (818 serves the San Fernando Valley in California while 512 is in Austin, Texas) and allege that 818 Tequila "chose to copy" the brand's distinctive black lettering inside a vertical yellow rectangle on its bottles. "Comparing the two products," court documents read, "customers would easily believe, incorrectly, that the products are related."

In a statement to TMZ, a company rep for 818 Tequila said, "We are reviewing the complaint and believe the allegations are without merit."