Adriana de Moura Calls Larsa Pippen "Kim Kardashian's Minion" as RHOM Feud Wages On

The drama between Adriana de Moura and Larsa Pippen is heating up on The Real Housewives of Miami.

The pair traded verbal blows on Feb. 17's all-new episode, and for the second week in a row, Adriana brought up Larsa's former friend Kim Kardashian. This time, she was set off by Larsa dismissing her efforts to help a sick Julia Lemigova in the Hamptons.

More specifically, Larsa insisted that while she was the one nursing Julia back to health, Adriana was simply "trying to give her Xanax."

From there, chaos ensued. "That's the problem with Larsa," Adriana said, "Every time somebody says something she doesn't want to hear, she hits below the belt."

She continued, "The first thing that comes out of your mouth is, 'You were giving her Xanax.' That is evil."

Larsa responded by pointing out that Adriana was the one to insert herself into the conversation with Julia, but Adriana wasn't having it, and decided to voice her frustrations that had clearly been building for a long time.