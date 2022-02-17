Stranger Things Season 4 Finally Gets a Premiere Date: Here's What We Know

Watch : "Stranger Things": Everything We Know About Season 4

The wait is almost over.

Nearly three years have passed since the premiere of Stranger Things season three. Since then, fans have patiently waited for new episodes and answers to their burning questions, like what happened to Hopper (David Harbour)?

But it seems our patience will be rewarded tenfold, as the Duffer Brothers wrote in a letter that season four has a "runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season." As such, it will be released in two parts: "Volume One will release on May 27; Volume Two will release five weeks later on July 1," they shared. "So that's the good news. It's coming soon. And it's better than ever. It's also the beginning of the end."

Yes, you read that right. Season five will be Stranger Things' last, with the creators writing that they originally planned to conclude the Netflix show with season four but decided, "There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes."