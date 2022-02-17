This Isn't a Joke: The Future of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Revealed

Watch : Why "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Cast Was Surprised By SAG Win

Looks like Midge is getting one final encore.

Ahead of the season four premiere of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Feb. 18, Prime Video announced that the comedy series has been renewed for a fifth and final season.

The Amy Sherman-Palladino created-series, starring Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Zegen and Marin Hinkle, has been on our small screens since 2017 and has won 20 primetime Emmys along the way.

"Amy, Dan [Palladino], and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path," head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke said in a statement, "elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling."

She continued, "The dozens of awards cement Maisel's legacy in many ways, but what's even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life. This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season. I can't wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series."