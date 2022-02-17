This Isn't a Joke: The Future of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Revealed

Ahead of the season four premiere of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Feb. 18, Prime Video revealed the comedy's fate. Get the details here.

By Jillian Fabiano Feb 17, 2022 6:28 PMTags
TVCelebritiesMilo VentimigliaRachel BrosnahanThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Watch: Why "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Cast Was Surprised By SAG Win

Looks like Midge is getting one final encore. 

Ahead of the season four premiere of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Feb. 18, Prime Video announced that the comedy series has been renewed for a fifth and final season. 

The Amy Sherman-Palladino created-series, starring Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Zegen and Marin Hinkle, has been on our small screens since 2017 and has won 20 primetime Emmys along the way.

"Amy, Dan [Palladino], and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path," head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke said in a statement, "elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling."

She continued, "The dozens of awards cement Maisel's legacy in many ways, but what's even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life. This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season. I can't wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series."

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

In fact, production for season five is already underway.

On Feb. 17, Brosnahan took to Instagram to announce the news. "A few days ago we started shooting Season 5 (!) of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel," the actress wrote. "It's bittersweet…it's also going to be our last rodeo. Rest assured our tits are up and it's going to be a hell of a final chapter."

Trending Stories

1

Jake Gyllenhaal Breaks His Silence on Taylor Swift's "All Too Well"

2

Candace Cameron Bure Says There Are "Questions" Amid Bob Saget Lawsuit

3

Ioan Gruffudd Files for Restraining Order Against Estranged Wife Alice

But before we can get excited for the final season, we need to get ready for season four, which arrives in less than 24 hours.

And with guest appearances such as Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia, John Waters and Jason Alexander, there's a lot to look forward to. This season "it's 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge [Brosnahan] finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her," according to the series description.

read
What to Know Heading Into Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4

Though we want to watch our favorite stand-up comic take the stage until the year 1986, we'll take what we can get.  

Season four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres Feb. 18 on Prime Video. For a status update on your other favorite shows, scroll through the gallery below.

Ending: Atlanta (FX)

Atlanta will come to an end this fall with a fourth and final season.

FXX
Renewed: Dave (FXX)

Dave will continue to make us laugh, as its been renewed for a third season at FXX.

Netflix/Youtube
Ending: Stranger Things (Netflix)

Prior to its two volume season four, Netflix announced that the horror drama will end with a fifth and final season.

Matthias Clamer/FX
Renewed: Fargo (FX)

FX confirmed the popular crime drama will return for a fifth season. The network teased the latest installment, writing, "Set in 2019, when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn't yours?"

Christopher Saunders / Prime Video
Ending: Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Ahead of the season four premiere, Prime Video renewed the series for its fifth and final season. 

HBO Max
Canceled: The Prince (HBO Max)

The animated comedy about Prince George's life at Buckingham Palace has not been crowned for a second season.

HBO
Canceled: In Treatment (HBO)

Even though In Treatment returned for a fourth season in 2021 after a decade, HBO/HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys said the series would not be returning for a fifth season.

Katie Yu/HBO Max
Renewed: Peacemaker (HBO Max)

Ahead of its season one finale, HBO Max confirmed that Peacemaker will return for a second season.

JoJo Whilden/SHOWTIME
Renewed: Billions (Showtime)

Showtime renewed Billions for a seventh season in February 2022.

Showtime
Renewed: Super Pumped (Showtime)

Super Pumped has been renewed for a second season at Showtime. But don't expect more of the Uber story, as season two will take a closer look at the Facebook company, now rebranded as Meta.

Halo
Renewed: Halo (Paramount+)

On Feb. 15, Paramount+ renewed its Halo series for a second season.

Patrick Wymore/Hulu
Renewed: How I Met Your Father

Thanks to Hulu, Sophie's story gets another chapter in season two.

Alison Cohen Rosa/HBO
Renewed: The Gilded Age (HBO)

HBO will return to the Gilded Age, as the network has renewed the Julian Fellowes-created period drama.

Hulu
Ending: Love, Victor (Hulu)

Love, Victor will be signing off for good in June.

Amazon Studios
Renewed: Reacher (Prime Video)

The streaming service has deployed Reacher for a second season.

Trae Patton/NBC
Renewed: That's My Jam (NBC)

The Jimmy Fallon-hosted game show will return for a second season at NBC.

Showtime
Renewed: The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime)

The word on the street is that The L Word: Generation Q is returning for a third season on Showtime.

Disney+/Karen Neal
Renewed: Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Disney+)

Disney+ has paged Dr. Doogie Kamealoha for a second season.

Courtesy of HBO
Renewed: Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

The Bridget Everett-led series will return for a second season, HBO confirmed in February.

Cam McLeod/Paramount Network
Renewed: Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Paramount Network herd your requests loud and clear. The network confirmed the drama series will return for a fifth season.

Justin Stephens / FOX
Renewed: Hell's Kitchen (FOX)

FOX is saying "Yes, Chef" to Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen. The series has been renewed for seasons 21 and 22.

Josh Stringer/Paramount+
Renewed: The Game (Paramount+)

The Game scores another season at Paramount+.

Marni Grossman/ViacomCBS
Renewed: Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+)

Mayor of Kingstown has been re-elected, excuse us, renewed for a second season.

2022Paramount+ Inc
Renewed: SEAL Team (Paramount+)

SEAL Team will still be operating as the drama has been renewed for a sixth season on Paramount+.

HBO
Renewed: The Righteous Gemstones (HBO)

Praise him! The Righteous Gemstones will return for a third season on HBO.

Dennis Mong/SHOWTIME
Canceled: American Rust (Showtime)

American Rust has been canceled after one season at Showtime.

CBS Broadcasting, Inc
Renewed: Ghosts (CBS)

The spirits will continue to haunt Woodstone Manor, as CBS has renewed Ghosts for a second season.

Rafy/Peacock
Canceled: Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol (Peacock)

It seems Peacock couldn't crack this code, as Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol has been canceled after one season.

CBS
Renewed: The Neighborhood (CBS)

The Neighborhood has been renewed for a fifth season.

CBS
Renewed: Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)

Bob still hearts Abishola, as the comedy has been renewed for a fourth season.

photos
View More Photos From Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide
Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Jake Gyllenhaal Breaks His Silence on Taylor Swift's "All Too Well"

2

Candace Cameron Bure Says There Are "Questions" Amid Bob Saget Lawsuit

3

Ioan Gruffudd Files for Restraining Order Against Estranged Wife Alice

4

Pete Davidson Officially Rejoins Instagram

5

Jessica Biel Transforms Into Axe Murderer Candy Montgomery on Hulu Set