This Isn't a Joke: The Future of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Revealed

Looks like Midge is getting one final encore.
Ahead of the season four premiere of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Feb. 18, Prime Video announced that the comedy series has been renewed for a fifth and final season.
The Amy Sherman-Palladino created-series, starring Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Zegen and Marin Hinkle, has been on our small screens since 2017 and has won 20 primetime Emmys along the way.
"Amy, Dan [Palladino], and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path," head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke said in a statement, "elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling."
She continued, "The dozens of awards cement Maisel's legacy in many ways, but what's even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life. This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season. I can't wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series."
In fact, production for season five is already underway.
On Feb. 17, Brosnahan took to Instagram to announce the news. "A few days ago we started shooting Season 5 (!) of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel," the actress wrote. "It's bittersweet…it's also going to be our last rodeo. Rest assured our tits are up and it's going to be a hell of a final chapter."
But before we can get excited for the final season, we need to get ready for season four, which arrives in less than 24 hours.
And with guest appearances such as Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia, John Waters and Jason Alexander, there's a lot to look forward to. This season "it's 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge [Brosnahan] finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her," according to the series description.
Though we want to watch our favorite stand-up comic take the stage until the year 1986, we'll take what we can get.
