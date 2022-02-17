This Is Why John Mayer Calls Himself "America's Ex-Boyfriend"

Watch : John Mayer ROASTS Andy Cohen at HWOF Star Ceremony

John Mayer is seeing himself in a "New Light."

In a recent TikTok clip from a SiriusXM interview with Andy Cohen, the "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room" singer, 44, shared that he views himself kinda like that guy you dated that all of your friends hate now.

"I am America's ex-boyfriend. I'm America's ‘I can't,'" Mayer explained about his current status, raising his hands up in a shocked gesture. "I'm America's—Just, I'm JM. You know? I'm JM. I'm America's He Who Shan't Be Named."

Seemingly implying that people appreciate his artistry, not necessarily his personality, the musician continued, "I mean, if you think about it, I kind of am. Because people are super into what I do and sometimes people don't follow me on Instagram."

He added, "It's like, I mean, I love his music, but I can't give the follow."

