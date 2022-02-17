Kaia Gerber and More Stars Take a Stand Against Bullying After 12-Year-Old Boy Dies by Suicide

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Hollywood is mourning the death of 12-year-old Drayke Hardman.

In an interview with KUTV CBS 2, the child's parents—Samie and Andrew Hardman of Tooele County, Utah—shared Drayke died by suicide after he was repeatedly bullied at school.

The Hardmans told the news organization the emotional and physical bullying Drayke experienced over the past year came mostly from one unnamed classmate. As the parents explained to the outlet, they confronted the issue, got the school involved—with it issuing a suspension to the child who'd been bullying Drayke—and had asked their son how he was feeling.

"'Do you think about suicide? Do you want to hurt yourself?'" Samie remembered asking him. "And he [said], 'No, no.' It was almost like he was disgusted that I would have even asked him."

The parents told KUTV CBS 2 that Drayke came home from school with a black eye on Monday, Feb. 7. While he initially lied to them about how he got it, the report continued, he later told his sister about a physical altercation with a classmate and she informed their parents. According to the outlet, Samie and Andrew then urged Drayke to come to them if he was struggling and he replied, "Snitches get stitches."