See the Emotional, Dramatic and Inspiring Trailer for Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Now this is good as hell.
A year after Lizzo announced she was looking for "big girls" to participate in a one of a kind reality series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is finally here. Prime Video dropped the first trailer for the reality competition series on Thursday, Feb. 17, giving fans a look at the dramatic, emotional and, most importantly, inspiring show.
"Girls that look like me don't get representation," Lizzo says, "time to pull up my sleeves and find them myself."
This opportunity means the world to the dancers, with one of them saying that she "was always doubting myself" before she came onto the show. "I'm realizing that I do deserve a spot on that stage."
And Lizzo knows how this feels. The singer is seen crying, telling the contestants, "It's hard to love yourself in a world that doesn't love you back."
But as inspiring as this all is, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls wouldn't be a reality show without a little bit of drama. The competition gets fierce between some of the dancers, with one girl proclaiming that "some people are not at the same level that I am."
For better or worse, it's not up to that contestant to decide who will go on tour with Lizzo. That responsibility goes to choreographers Tanisha Scott and O.G. Big Grrrls Chawnta' Marie Van, Shirlene Quigley and Grace Holden. They will be joined by special guests, including singer SZA, throughout the eight-episode season.
To see who will make the cut, tune in to Prime Video on Friday, March 25.