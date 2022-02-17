See the Emotional, Dramatic and Inspiring Trailer for Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Lizzo is looking for a group of full-figured dancers to join her onstage in Prime Video's new reality series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. See the trailer here!

By Cydney Contreras Feb 17, 2022 5:00 PMTags
TVReality TVTrailersCelebritiesLizzo
Watch: Lizzo & BTS Are "Besties" Thanks to Harry Styles

Now this is good as hell.

A year after Lizzo announced she was looking for "big girls" to participate in a one of a kind reality series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is finally here. Prime Video dropped the first trailer for the reality competition series on Thursday, Feb. 17, giving fans a look at the dramatic, emotional and, most importantly, inspiring show.

"Girls that look like me don't get representation," Lizzo says, "time to pull up my sleeves and find them myself."

This opportunity means the world to the dancers, with one of them saying that she "was always doubting myself" before she came onto the show. "I'm realizing that I do deserve a spot on that stage."

And Lizzo knows how this feels. The singer is seen crying, telling the contestants, "It's hard to love yourself in a world that doesn't love you back."

photos
Lizzo's Most Empowering Quotes

But as inspiring as this all is, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls wouldn't be a reality show without a little bit of drama. The competition gets fierce between some of the dancers, with one girl proclaiming that "some people are not at the same level that I am."

For better or worse, it's not up to that contestant to decide who will go on tour with Lizzo. That responsibility goes to choreographers Tanisha Scott and O.G. Big Grrrls Chawnta' Marie Van, Shirlene Quigley and Grace Holden. They will be joined by special guests, including singer SZA, throughout the eight-episode season.

To see who will make the cut, tune in to Prime Video on Friday, March 25.

Trending Stories

1

Jake Gyllenhaal Breaks His Silence on Taylor Swift's "All Too Well"

2

Candace Cameron Bure Says There Are "Questions" Amid Bob Saget Lawsuit

3

Ioan Gruffudd Files for Restraining Order Against Estranged Wife Alice

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Jake Gyllenhaal Breaks His Silence on Taylor Swift's "All Too Well"

2

Candace Cameron Bure Says There Are "Questions" Amid Bob Saget Lawsuit

3

Ioan Gruffudd Files for Restraining Order Against Estranged Wife Alice

4

Teen Mom 2's Chelsea and Cole DeBoer Are Returning to TV

5
Exclusive

Why Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers' Relationship "Didn't Work Out"