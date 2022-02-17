Why Sex and the City Author Candace Bushnell Is "Startled" By Reboot

Watch : Did Kim Cattrall SHADE "And Just Like That"?

And just like that—Candace Bushnell admitted she isn't feeling the woke direction of the Sex and the City reboot.



During a recent conversation with Jia Tolentino for The New Yorker, the real-life inspiration behind Carrie Bradshaw said she was "startled" by the decisions that were made in the show's revival to showcase the characters becoming more in tune with their privilege as white women.

"You know, it's a television product, done with Michael Patrick King and Sarah Jessica Parker, who have both worked with HBO a lot in the past," the author said. "HBO decided to put this franchise back into their hands for a variety of reasons, and this is what they came up with."

Bushnell also explained why she didn't see herself in the show anymore. "I mean, Carrie Bradshaw ended up being a quirky woman who married a really rich guy," she told the publication. "And that's not my story, or any of my friends' stories. But TV has its own logic."