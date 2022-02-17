Actor Ioan Gruffudd Files for Domestic Violence Restraining Order Against Estranged Wife Alice Evans

Nearly one year after filing for divorce, Ioan Gruffudd has filed for a domestic violence restraining order against his estranged wife Alice Evans.
According to court documents obtained by E! News on Feb. 15, the 48-year-old actor filed the form of protection, which requests Evans, 53, to have no contact with him and to stay at least 100 yards away from him and his girlfriend, actress Bianca Wallace.
Gruffudd and Evans—who met on the set of 102 Dalmatians in 2000—married in 2007 and welcomed kids Ella, 12, and Elsie, 8, before their separation in January 2021. In late January 2021, in a series of tweets that have since been deleted, Evans wrote that the actor "announced he is to leave his family, starting next week."
She added, "Me and our young daughters are very confused and sad. We haven't been given a reason except that he ‘no longer loves me'. I'm so sorry."
In Gruffudd's petition, he noted the date of separation as "on or around January 1, 2021," adding that he filed for dissolution of marriage on March 1. Additionally, the actor said that he told Evans was "unhappy" the year before, in August 2020, with Evans stating that if he "left her, she would make false public accusations about me, sell false stories about me to the press, and destroy me and my career."
"Alice threatened to tell people I had abused her and our daughters," the petition read. "She threatened to call the police on me if I did not comply with her demands; she threatened to tell people I am a drug addict and put me in prison; she threatened to write a fake diary that reflected an abused victim, and to have the diary published; and she threatened to destroy my mother. Alice told me she would win, and everyone would believe her over me."
Gruffudd also said in the docs that Evans has "made many false and harassing posts about me on social media; has made false and harassing statements about me to the media, which were then published, and has sent hundreds of harassing, abusive and threatening communications by text, email, voice message and video messages."
Evans has since filed a response to Gruffudd's petition, stating that she "does not agree with the order requested," according to court documents obtained by E! News. In her response, she also states that she has "not hit, struck, attacked, threatened, assaulted, harassed, followed, stalked, molested, destroyed the personal property of, kept under surveillance, impersonated, blocked the movement of, annoyed by phone or electronic means by repeated contact, or disturbed the peace of either Petitioner or his girlfriend, Bianca Wallace."
Evans added that she didn't know the terms of Gruffudd's accusations, but declared that "whatever allegations he is going to make against me are false."