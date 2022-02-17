Actor Ioan Gruffudd Files for Domestic Violence Restraining Order Against Estranged Wife Alice Evans

Watch : Ioan Gruffudd "Fantastic Four" Movie Advice

Nearly one year after filing for divorce, Ioan Gruffudd has filed for a domestic violence restraining order against his estranged wife Alice Evans.



According to court documents obtained by E! News on Feb. 15, the 48-year-old actor filed the form of protection, which requests Evans, 53, to have no contact with him and to stay at least 100 yards away from him and his girlfriend, actress Bianca Wallace.



Gruffudd and Evans—who met on the set of 102 Dalmatians in 2000—married in 2007 and welcomed kids Ella, 12, and Elsie, 8, before their separation in January 2021. In late January 2021, in a series of tweets that have since been deleted, Evans wrote that the actor "announced he is to leave his family, starting next week."

She added, "Me and our young daughters are very confused and sad. We haven't been given a reason except that he ‘no longer loves me'. I'm so sorry."