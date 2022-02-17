Kate Hudson’s Daughter Rani Is Having Her Own Fashion Week in Her Family’s L.A. Home

Although Fashion Week took center stage in New York this week, that didn't stop Kate Hudson's 3-year-old daughter Rani from making it werk on the West Coast.

As a 3-year-old, Kate Hudson's daughter Rani is nailing a very special project—runway, that is.
 
While everyone on the East Coast has been living for the looks served at New York Fashion Week—as Kate noted in a series of adorable pictures featuring her budding fashionista—every day is a show in her Los Angeles home.
 
"I know NYFW is currently happening east coast BUT it's a daily thing over here guys," the actress wrote alongside a few Instagram pics of Rani all dressed up on Feb. 16. "And the makeup obsession is hard to stop…tears when she can't raid my makeup drawer. Oh boy."

In the first three pics shared, Rani—whose dad is Kate's fiancé Danny Fujikawa—is seen striking a few poses in an outfit fit for the finest of princesses, as she donned a tiara, complete with a strapless white tulle dress and embellished cape.

Meanwhile, in the following snaps, Rani's fashionable outfits—including a plaid skirt paired with a T-shirt, a tan dress with floral design, another blue belle-of-the-ball dress complete with tulle, and a light brown teddie coat paired with pink heart-shaped sunglasses—continued.

photos
Kate Hudson's Family Vacation in Greece

However, it's worth noting that Rani's show-stopping looks aren't the only adorable moments within their family.

Need proof? Keep scrolling:

Instagram
Sunday Funday

There's nothing like the great outdoors! Just ask Kate Hudson and her daughter. 

Kate Hudson / Instagram
Party of Five

It's a party of five in the Hudson household! "My loves of my life," the blonde beauty captions her adorable family photo on Instagram.

Kate Hudson / Instagram
Father-Daughter Duo

Soaking up the sun and catching some waves! The 40-year-old actress takes a moment to show off her loves, Danny and Rani.

Kate Hudson / Instagram
All Smiles

They say laughter is the best medicine, and it looks like Kate and her kids are following the famous motto. "Oh happy day," she writes on Instagram on Mother's Day.

Kate Hudson / Instagram
Smooches!

There's nothing like a brother-sister bond! The Fabletics co-founder can't help but gush over her children. She re-shares her oldest son, Ryder's sweet snap.

Instagram
Ride Share

Three's company! "I think someone's ready to go," the actress captions her Instagram Stories, right before heading out with her boo thang and baby girl.

Kate Hudson / Instagram
Not All Heroes Wear Capes

Wearing the iconic Incredibles superhero costume, Hudson proves she's mom-of-the-year with this cute candid moment. "Halloween nights and sugar highs,:" she writes on social media. "Here we go again!"

Instagram / Kate Hudson
Strike a Pose!

"My wishes came true," the actress shares on her 40th birthday. "Thank you for all the love today."

Kate Hudson / Instagram
Ready for Some Zzz's

"We love a onesie," the blonde beauty writes on the 'gram, as she gets her daughter ready for bed.

