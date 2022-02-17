Coach Outlet Presidents' Day Deals: 15 Unbelievable Finds Under $100

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Who's ready for the holiday weekend? We know we are! If shopping and scoring a great deal is on your agenda, we've got a Presidents' Day sale that you don't want to miss.
Coach Outlet's Weekend Deals Event is happening now and you can take an extra 15% off everything on site. That includes new arrivals like the super cute Mini Camera Bag with a Signature Coated Canvas Strap (originally $278) for $95, best-sellers like the best-selling Gallery Tote for $111, and clearance items like the chic Mollie Tote for $96.
Whether you're shopping for bags, shoes, clothing or accessories, there's something you're guaranteed to love at Coach Outlet's Presidents' Day sale. We've rounded up some of the best under $100 deals we could find, as well as a couple of others that we think are worth the splurge. Check those out below.
Coach Mollie Tote 25
Here's a tote you'll want to carry around once spring comes along. The gorgeous strawberry haze color of Coach's Mollie Tote will give your outfit the perfect pop of color. Best part is, it's on sale right now for just $85. A must-buy if you ask us!
Coach Tammie Clutch Crossbody
Looking for a purse you can take from work to cocktail hour? Coach's Tammie Clutch crossbody is it! Right now it's on sale for $71.
Coach Mini Camera Bag With Signature Coated Canvas Detail
We love the mix of Coach's signature coated canvas and the refined pebbled leather. It makes this mini camera bag super unique to anything else that's on Coach Outlet right now, and it comes in two colors.
Coach Small Town Bucket Bag
If you're a fan of bucket bags, you'll definitely want to take advantage of Coach Outlet's Presidents' Day sale. Right now, the Small Town bucket bag in strawberry haze is on sale for just $89. You can also get this in red or white.
Coach Signature Ankle Length Socks
How cute are these socks? They feature Coach's signature pattern and come in two colors: pink chalk and khaki. Naturally, we're getting these in pink.
Coach Outlet Anna Foldover Crossbody Clutch
You can't go wrong with a classic black clutch, and Coach's Anna Foldover Crossbody Clutch features eight card slots, a full-length bill compartment, and outside slip pocket and a strap drop of 23 inches. It's originally $228, but you can get it today for just $93.
Coach Dempsey Large Phone Wallet
Some days you just don't want to carry around a purse, so there's where Coach's Dempsey Large Phone Wallet comes in. It's made with soft refined pebbled leather and features six credit card slots, and ID window, a zip coin pocket and more. According to Coach Outlet shoppers, it's a lot larger than you'd expect so there's a good chance it'll fit your phone.
Coach Hat In Signature Jacquard
Coach Outlet's Presidents' Day sale has great deals on accessories, and this hat has to be one of our faves. It features Coach's signature jacquard and comes in multiple colors including chambray and white. But you can't deny this signature khaki cap is a total classic!
Coach Sienna Slide
Speaking of classics, Coach's Sienna Slides are timeless shoes that you can wear for years to come. They're stylish, sophisticated and super comfortable. They're also on sale right now for $84.
Coach Signature Chain Crossbody
How chic is this classy crossbody? It's made with refined calf leather and features a detachable strap with a 21.5-inch drop and a cool chain detail with Coach's signature C. The dimensions are 9" (L) x 5 3/4" (H) x 2 1/2" (W), so it's decently sized. It's originally priced at nearly $300, but it's on sale today for $100.
Coach Men's Lounge Pants
According to Coach Outlet shoppers, these lounge pants are nicely made with thicker fabric that make it super comfy. It usually goes for $128, but it's on sale today for $33.
Coach Mini Camera Bag
Coach's best-selling mini camera bags are so sophisticated, you just feel totally put together when you wear it. These bags are perfect for everyday use and get a ton of compliments, according to shoppers. During Coach Outlet's Presidents' Day sale, you can snag this for $93.
Coach Rowan File Bag
Coach's Rowan File Bags are perfect for a day at the museum or a night out at a theme park. In addition to the classics, these come in fun vibrant colors as well including this strawberry pink.
Coach Kacey Satchel
Coach's Kacey Satchel is the kind of purse you want to carry around if you want to bring all the essentials and more. It comes in seven colors including black, green, taupe and pink, which will get you the best deal.
Coach Mollie Tote
The Mollie Tote is a Coach shopper favorite with a ton of perfect reviews. As one shopper wrote, "Mollie has taken complete control over my handbag collection. Yesterday I picked up the red cherry color and it's absolutely gorgeous. She's so bright and cheerful. The Mollie tote is so beautiful every time I look at her she makes me melt." Same.
Coach Kleo Hobo
In addition to the under $100 deals, we wanted to highlight a couple of pieces we think are worth the splurge. Coach's Kleo Hobo is the trendy purse you need in your closet ASAP.
Coach Cammie Chain Bucket Bag
When we first saw Coach's Cammie Chain Bucket Bag, we knew we had to have it. The bag comes in four colors: black, pink, tan and green. Although it is a bucket bag, it's designed in a way that's much roomier. One review perfectly summed up how we feel, "I love her SO MUCH. When I opened it, I turned to my boyfriend to show him and said, 'She's so sexy, I love her!!'"
