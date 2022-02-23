Halle Berry to Margot Robbie, These Are the Best SAG Awards Red Carpet Looks of All-Time

Watch : 2022 SAG Awards Noms: SNUBS & SURPRISES

Lights, camera, fashion.

The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will kick off Sunday, Feb. 27, from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif..

The ceremony, which will be broadcast live on both TNT and TBS, will feature the biggest names in television and film, including Nicole Kidman, Andrew Garfield and Jennifer Aniston going head-to-head in categories devoted entirely to acting.

But for fashion fans, the night also marks the triumphant return of the red carpet. Last year, due to the COIVID-19 global pandemic, the SAG Awards were an entirely virtual affair. The shortened, one-hour ceremony was pre-recorded and winners were informed ahead of time so they could pre-tape their acceptance speeches.

There was also no red carpet, meaning honorees were forced to showcase their glamorous SAG looks from their homes on social media. But this year, presenters and nominees will finally get the chance to strut their stuff again on the red carpet.