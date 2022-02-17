Here's Why Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers' Relationship "Didn't Work Out"

Watch : Did Aaron Rodgers Hint at Shailene Woodley SPLIT on Instagram?

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have benched their relationship.

The Big Little Lies star, 30, and Green Bay Packers quarterback, 38, broke up about a year after getting engaged, a source confirmed to E! News on Feb. 16. As the insider exclusively tells E! News, "it didn't work out" for the busy couple.

But why? Though Shailene previously called her ex-fiancé a "wonderful, incredible human being," it seems they've been growing apart in recent months.

"They are two very different people," explains the source. "They are both focused on their careers but it took them in separate directions."

As for where the former lovers stand now, the source adds, "They remain supportive of one another and on good terms."

If you need any more proof of their amicable dynamic, look no further than Aaron's Instagram. Last week, he seemed to hint at big changes in his life by saying, "I'm thankful for all the highs and lows this year and the growth opportunities on and off the field. Thank you for all the love and support."