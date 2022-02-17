Julia Fox Claps Back on Feud With Azealia Banks After Kanye "Ye" West Split

Julia Fox has beef with Azealia Banks.
Just a day after E! News exclusively revealed that the Uncut Gems breakout had split with Kanye "Ye" West following a whirlwind romance, Azealia shared some heated words about the pair's short-lived relationship, claiming that it was a "weak PR stunt." In several Instagram Story posts shared on Feb. 15, the "212" rapper alleged Ye had broken up with Julia because she was a "liability," claiming she "lacked any real motherly instinct."
Azealia also brought up Julia's past struggles with addiction in the posts, prompting the Forbidden Fruits podcast host to fire back and defend herself.
"I'm open about my issues with addiction because I want to destigmatize it!" Julia, who shares 13-month-old son Valentino with ex Peter Artemiev, wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story post of her own. "Not [all] addicts are 'junkies'. That is so horrible to say. It's a real f--king disease. And I've also been open about my recovery journey!!!"
She continued, "If this troll says one more thing about my parenting or my son..........."
Julia went on to say that she had been "too nice" to Azealia in the past, but now realizes "there's a reason why she spends all the holidays alone."
She added, "Nobody wants that energy sis!!!"
The No Sudden Move actress has been open about her previous struggles with drug abuse. She said told The Hollywood Reporter in 2020, "It's kind of a miracle that I'm OK because a lot of the people I grew up with aren't doing so well. They're still on drugs or in jail. A lot of them died."
In a profile with the New Yorker last year, Julia said she decided to stop using drugs after a close friend had passed away from an overdose. The star explained at the time, "After she died, I vowed, I'm never going to get high again, in her honor."
Julia and Ye first met on New Year's Eve in an encounter she described as "an instant connection." The pair went on to hop around the globe together—enjoying date nights in New York City, Los Angeles and Paris—before parting ways.
A source recently told E! News that Julia currently "does not have the energy to put into a relationship," while a second insider dished that the actress' relationship with Ye simply "evolved."
"Julia is a mom first and her family and work obligations are in New York," the second insider shared. "Ye did express he wanted her in Los Angeles, but she couldn't take that on."