Julia Fox Claps Back on Feud With Azealia Banks After Kanye "Ye" West Split

Watch : Julia Fox CLEARS UP Those Drake Dating Rumors

Julia Fox has beef with Azealia Banks.

Just a day after E! News exclusively revealed that the Uncut Gems breakout had split with Kanye "Ye" West following a whirlwind romance, Azealia shared some heated words about the pair's short-lived relationship, claiming that it was a "weak PR stunt." In several Instagram Story posts shared on Feb. 15, the "212" rapper alleged Ye had broken up with Julia because she was a "liability," claiming she "lacked any real motherly instinct."

Azealia also brought up Julia's past struggles with addiction in the posts, prompting the Forbidden Fruits podcast host to fire back and defend herself.

"I'm open about my issues with addiction because I want to destigmatize it!" Julia, who shares 13-month-old son Valentino with ex Peter Artemiev, wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story post of her own. "Not [all] addicts are 'junkies'. That is so horrible to say. It's a real f--king disease. And I've also been open about my recovery journey!!!"