Could Love Is Blind's Shaina and Kyle Have Made it Work Despite Religious Differences? They Say...

Looking back, do Love Is Blind's Shaina Hurley and Kyle Abrams think they could've made it work? See what they told E! News here.

It's safe to say that this couple didn't get the "happily ever after" they were looking for.

On season two of Netflix's dating reality series Love Is Blind—hosted by Vanessa and Nick LacheyKyle Abrams and Shaina Hurley immediately hit it off in the pods. But once they started talking about their religious views, things started to get a bit rocky, and it was a roller coaster from there. The pair eventually got engaged, broke it off in Mexico, got back together in Chicago, before breaking up for a final time after Kyle met Shaina's parents.

Now, in an E! News exclusive interview, Kyle and Shaina shared whether or not they believe they could've made it work, despite their religious differences. 

Kyle, who is an Atheist and never viewed Shaina being a Christian as an issue, thinks that they ultimately could have worked through their polar opposite views. "I felt like we worked past it in the beginning, before I proposed," Kyle shared. "And then, after learning more about her and meeting her family...I had high hopes."

"I think we could have made it work," he continued. "Ultimately, our personalities went well together, there was just other factors that might have kept us from, from moving forward."

So what would've been the metaphorical nail in the coffin? Well, Kyle thinks they wouldn't get along in social settings, explaining, "I don't think that we would have played off of each other very well. I mean, we didn't get to interact in group settings, so I can't say, but when I was with her family, everything was great. We had a great time."

Netflix

But Shaina, who values shared religious beliefs in a relationship, disagrees.

"I'm gonna have to stand firm," she said. "I think in the long run, we just weren't equally yoked. I think he's such an amazing person, but something that's so important to me, I would never want to force that on anybody, and I just want that to be an organic mutual thing, you know?"

She continued, "Looking back I know that was the right decision."

Where do the rest of the couples stand? Find out when the season two finale of Love Is Blind premieres Feb. 25 on Netflix.

