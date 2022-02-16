Glee Alum Jane Lynch Opens Up About Getting “One More Chance” With Sobriety

Watch : Jane Lynch Talks "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" & 2020 Emmys at Home

Jane Lynch is getting honest about her sobriety journey.

In an interview with The Guardian on Wednesday, Feb. 16, the Glee star, 61, described her struggles with alcohol addiction after relapsing years ago and shared what inspired her to stop drinking for a second time.

The actress revealed that she first began drinking as a teenager, a habit that carried on throughout her early career and into her 30s.

"The first time you [have a drink], it's like: ‘Ah, I found it. I feel happy in my body, this feeling of bliss. No one can say anything to me that would make me upset or feel badly about myself right now,'" she recounted to the outlet. "And then maybe the next time you drink, you get it again. Before you know it, it's not doing it for you. So, for the most part, when I was in the throes of addiction, it wasn't working."

Lynch shared she continued to heavily drink until one day she felt "a kind of magical lifting of my compulsion to drink" and joined Alcoholics Anonymous.