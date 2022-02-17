This Shocking True Blood Reboot Update Will Have Your Blood Boiling

Watch : Ryan Kwanten Reveals Favorite "True Blood" Sex Scene

Well, this news sucks more than just blood.

We apparently shouldn't be holding our breath for the True Blood reboot. When asked what the project would entail and whether it would have the original or a brand-new cast, HBO Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys revealed that the show is nowhere near ready.

"There's been multiple versions of it," he explained to TVLine. "I don't know that we've landed on the one. I don't want to give you the impression that it's anything close to [getting a green light]."

The vampire drama, which aired from 2008 to 2014 and starred Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Sam Trammell and Joe Manganiello, made headlines back in December 2020 when it was originally reported that a new version of the show, based on Charlaine Harris' Sookie Stackhouse novels, was in the works at HBO Max.

Set in a world where synthetic blood made it possible for vampires to be out in the open, True Blood followed telepathic waitress Sookie Stackhouse (Paquin) as she "set out to prove not only can vamps and humans co-exist, but they can find true love," according to the series description.